During the last session, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares were 568,737, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.99% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the AKTS share is $19.15, that puts it down -34.01% from that peak though still a striking +73.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $675.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 813.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 981.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. AKTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS): Trading Information

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) registered a -1.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.35% in intraday trading to $15.94 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.73%, and it has moved by -12.17% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 16.84%. The short interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 4.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21, which implies an increase of 46.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $25 respectively. As a result, AKTS is trading at a discount of 74.95% off the target high and 32.96% off the low.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) shares have gone up +65.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.16% against 33%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.3% this quarter and then jump 11.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 407.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.6%. While earnings are projected to return -0.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Biggest Investors

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. insiders own 11.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.65%, with the float percentage being 44.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.22 Million shares (or 5.23% of all shares), a total value of $27.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.86 Million.