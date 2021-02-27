During the last session, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s traded shares were 427,579, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.35% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the AKER share is $8.85, that puts it down -165.77% from that peak though still a striking +53.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $62.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AKER has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER): Trading Information

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) registered a -2.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.51% in intraday trading to $3.68- this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.46%, and it has moved by 8.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.34%. The short interest in Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) is 1.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $768, which implies an increase of 22963.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $768 and $768 respectively. As a result, AKER is trading at a discount of 22963.06% off the target high and 22963.06% off the low.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.1%. While earnings are projected to return 73.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s Biggest Investors

Akers Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 16.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.36%, with the float percentage being 19.49%. NorthRock Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 425Thousand shares (or 4.8% of all shares), a total value of $845.75 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 270.27 Thousand shares, is of Anson Funds Management LP’s that is approximately 3.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $537.84 Thousand.