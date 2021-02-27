During the last session, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s traded shares were 455,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $110.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $1.55. The 52-week high for the WMS share is $113.85, that puts it down -3.48% from that peak though still a striking +79.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.13. The company’s market capitalization is $7.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 496.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 461.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. WMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS): Trading Information

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.36% in intraday trading to $113.8 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.83%, and it has moved by 26.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.63%. The short interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) is 1.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $116.2, which implies an increase of 5.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $102 and $127 respectively. As a result, WMS is trading at a discount of 15.43% off the target high and -7.29% off the low.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) shares have gone up +94.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -191.9% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3000% this quarter and then jump 37.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $402.37 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $566.26 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $370.77 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.26%. While earnings are projected to return -363.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 49.5% per annum.

WMS Dividend Yield

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 19 and May 24, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s Biggest Investors

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. insiders own 10.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.86%, with the float percentage being 94.71%. Berkshire Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.42 Million shares (or 10.47% of all shares), a total value of $620.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.45 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $371.9 Million.