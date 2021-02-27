During the last session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares were 857,229, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the ASO share is $26.7, that puts it down -11.44% from that peak though still a striking +49.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 839.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ASO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.11, which implies an increase of 13.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $30 respectively. As a result, ASO is trading at a discount of 25.21% off the target high and -4.01% off the low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 459.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 41.9% per annum.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Biggest Investors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. insiders own 7.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.79%, with the float percentage being 75.39%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 61.59 Million shares (or 58.8% of all shares), a total value of $1.28 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 Million shares, is of Samlyn Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 2.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.43 Million.