During the last session, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s traded shares were 809,630, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.77% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the CAKE share is $57.2, that puts it down -4.09% from that peak though still a striking +73.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.52 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 Million shares over the past three months.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. CAKE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE): Trading Information

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.71% in intraday trading to $56.48 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.17%, and it has moved by 19.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.27%. The short interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is 5.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.38, which implies a decline of -11.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $63 respectively. As a result, CAKE is trading at a discount of 14.65% off the target high and -34.49% off the low.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) shares have gone up +102.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -167.79% against 12.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -325% this quarter and then jump 132.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $590.88 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $643.29 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $615.11 Million and $305.59 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.9% and then jump by 110.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.8%. While earnings are projected to return 33.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.16% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s Biggest Investors

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated insiders own 7.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.22%, with the float percentage being 105.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.53 Million shares (or 16.53% of all shares), a total value of $279.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.27 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $158.4 Million.