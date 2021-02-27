During the last session, The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s traded shares were 504,506, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the BKE share is $42.36, that puts it down -10.2% from that peak though still a striking +69.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 367.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 513.04 Million shares over the past three months.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BKE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE): Trading Information

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.85% in intraday trading to $40.40 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by 11.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.64%. The short interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is 4.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies a decline of -63.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, BKE is trading at a discount of -63.58% off the target high and -63.58% off the low.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -8.7%. While earnings are projected to return 8.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.88% per annum.

BKE Dividend Yield

The Buckle, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Buckle, Inc. is 1.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.63%.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Biggest Investors

The Buckle, Inc. insiders own 41.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.48%, with the float percentage being 110.33%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.23 Million shares (or 14.64% of all shares), a total value of $211.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.1 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $148.87 Million.