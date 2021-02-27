During the last session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares were 702,971, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.78% or -$1.31. The 52-week high for the TLS share is $41.84, that puts it down -25.57% from that peak though still a striking +45.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.08. The company’s market capitalization is $3.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 459.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 907.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Telos Corporation (TLS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TLS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.86, which implies an increase of 7.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $45 respectively. As a result, TLS is trading at a discount of 35.05% off the target high and -27.97% off the low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -283.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Biggest Investors

Telos Corporation insiders own 35.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.19%, with the float percentage being 4.94%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $64.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 Million shares, is of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $59.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telos Corporation (TLS) shares are Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Needham Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 254,600 shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 211.81 Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $6.99 Million.