During the last session, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s traded shares were 464,388, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.85% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SNCR share is $6.59, that puts it down -48.76% from that peak though still a striking +51.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.17. The company’s market capitalization is $195.39 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 476.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 718.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SNCR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR): Trading Information

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) registered a -2.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.28% in intraday trading to $5.05- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.28%, and it has moved by -21.45% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.74%. The short interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is 3.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.81, which implies an increase of 76.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $9 respectively. As a result, SNCR is trading at a discount of 103.16% off the target high and 46.73% off the low.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) shares have gone up +0.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100% against -2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -233.3% this quarter and then fall -366.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.83 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.98 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $90.59 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -25.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -41.8%. While earnings are projected to return 48.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Biggest Investors

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. insiders own 20.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.72%, with the float percentage being 60.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.21 Million shares (or 7.52% of all shares), a total value of $15.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 5.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.92 Million.