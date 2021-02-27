During the last session, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ)’s traded shares were 633,527, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the SQZ share is $36.49, that puts it down -143.27% from that peak though still a striking +13.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.98. The company’s market capitalization is $372.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 391.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 149.33 Million shares over the past three months.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. SQZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.67, which implies an increase of 151.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $40 respectively. As a result, SQZ is trading at a discount of 166.67% off the target high and 133.33% off the low.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -59.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 39.8% per annum.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ)’s Biggest Investors

SQZ Biotechnologies Company insiders own 7.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.97%, with the float percentage being 30.27%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.51 Million shares (or 10.12% of all shares), a total value of $72.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 Million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 6.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $46.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 97,651 shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.23 Thousand, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 Million.