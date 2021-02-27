During the last session, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s traded shares were 892,816, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the SWBI share is $23.57, that puts it down -36.96% from that peak though still a striking +75.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.24. The company’s market capitalization is $963.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SWBI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): Trading Information

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.16% in intraday trading to $18.74 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.62%, and it has moved by 0.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.04%. The short interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is 6.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.4, which implies an increase of 30.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $28 respectively. As a result, SWBI is trading at a discount of 62.7% off the target high and 4.59% off the low.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) shares have jump down -13.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 298.78% against 14.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 484.6% this quarter and then jump 12.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.5%. While earnings are projected to return -435.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

SWBI Dividend Yield

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Biggest Investors

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. insiders own 2.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.55%, with the float percentage being 70.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 8.45% of all shares), a total value of $83.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.23 Million.