During the last session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s traded shares were 421,454, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the RFP share is $11.18, that puts it down -19.96% from that peak though still a striking +87.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $759.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 647.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 403.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. RFP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.15.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP): Trading Information

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.19% in intraday trading to $9.83- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.64%, and it has moved by 15.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.51%. The short interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is 1.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 7.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.5 and $11 respectively. As a result, RFP is trading at a discount of 18.03% off the target high and -8.8% off the low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Resolute Forest Products Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares have gone up +100% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 448.5% this quarter and then jump 428% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $787Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $854Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $689Million and $628Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.2% and then jump by 36% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.4%. While earnings are projected to return -120.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.21% per annum.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Biggest Investors

Resolute Forest Products Inc. insiders own 1.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.66%, with the float percentage being 87.03%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.55 Million shares (or 37.47% of all shares), a total value of $199.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.57 Million shares, is of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,557,247 shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 Million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $8.84 Million.