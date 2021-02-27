During the last session, Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s traded shares were 490,833, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the RLAY share is $64.37, that puts it down -55.97% from that peak though still a striking +21.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.56. The company’s market capitalization is $3.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 649.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 616.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RLAY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY): Trading Information

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.01% in intraday trading to $45.86 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.37%, and it has moved by -26.68% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -0.7%. The short interest in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is 5.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.8, which implies an increase of 42.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52 and $66 respectively. As a result, RLAY is trading at a discount of 59.92% off the target high and 26% off the low.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -54.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Biggest Investors

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 4.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.76%, with the float percentage being 96.71%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.9 Million shares (or 31.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.55 Million shares, is of TRV GP III, LLC’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $438.5 Million.