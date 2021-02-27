During the last session, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s traded shares were 462,871, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the RTLR share is $12.69, that puts it down -15.36% from that peak though still a striking +73.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.9. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 377.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 416.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. RTLR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR): Trading Information

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.78% in intraday trading to $11.80 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.32%, and it has moved by 7.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.03%. The short interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is 793.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.27, which implies an increase of 2.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $13 respectively. As a result, RTLR is trading at a discount of 18.18% off the target high and -27.27% off the low.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Rattler Midstream LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) shares have gone up +33.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.73% against 23.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -14.3% this quarter and then jump 400% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $97.85 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $129.4 Million and $86.52 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -24.4% and then jump by 15.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 54.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

RTLR Dividend Yield

Rattler Midstream LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rattler Midstream LP is 0.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Biggest Investors

Rattler Midstream LP insiders own 3.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.46%, with the float percentage being 89.51%. Cardinal Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.3 Million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $31.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 Million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $30.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) shares are Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd owns about 2,917,943 shares. This amounts to just over 6.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 Million, or about 6.5% of the stock, which is worth about $27.11 Million.