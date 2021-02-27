During the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares were 443,676, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.24% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the PRTA share is $27.2, that puts it down -21.86% from that peak though still a striking +68.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.1. The company’s market capitalization is $891.05 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 597.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 413.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PRTA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA): Trading Information

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) registered a -1.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.78% in intraday trading to $24.74 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4%, and it has moved by 68.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.85%. The short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 709.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.43, which implies an increase of 27.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $35 respectively. As a result, PRTA is trading at a discount of 56.81% off the target high and -46.24% off the low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Prothena Corporation plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares have gone up +76.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.45% against 12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.9% this quarter and then jump 174.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9958.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.08 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $141Million and $150Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.4% and then jump by 38620% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.4%. While earnings are projected to return 50.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.4% per annum.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Biggest Investors

Prothena Corporation plc insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.7%, with the float percentage being 94.75%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.43 Million shares (or 23.61% of all shares), a total value of $113.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.35 Million.