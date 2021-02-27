During the last session, Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s traded shares were 362,435, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $88.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $2.94. The 52-week high for the POWI share is $99.05, that puts it down -12.09% from that peak though still a striking +56.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.57. The company’s market capitalization is $5.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 445.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 394.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. POWI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI): Trading Information

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.31% in intraday trading to $95.34 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.16%, and it has moved by -2.35% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 7.95%. The short interest in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) is 1.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $96.33, which implies an increase of 9.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85 and $108 respectively. As a result, POWI is trading at a discount of 22.21% off the target high and -3.81% off the low.

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Power Integrations, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) shares have gone up +53.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.47% against 24.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.4% this quarter and then jump 51.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $149.48 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.67 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $109.66 Million and $106.83 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.3% and then jump by 31.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.2%. While earnings are projected to return -63.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.67% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

POWI Dividend Yield

Power Integrations, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Power Integrations, Inc. is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.8%.

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s Biggest Investors

Power Integrations, Inc. insiders own 2.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.25%, with the float percentage being 104.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 399 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.58 Million shares (or 15.95% of all shares), a total value of $784.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.08 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $498.04 Million.