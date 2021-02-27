During the last session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s traded shares were 742,458, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.68% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the PT share is $2.99, that puts it down -113.57% from that peak though still a striking +46.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $60.39 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 935.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT): Trading Information

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) registered a -9.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30% in intraday trading to $2 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.33%, and it has moved by 12.9% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.87%. The short interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is 176Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Biggest Investors

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited insiders own 10.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.32%, with the float percentage being 0.35%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 66.63 Thousand shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $65.29 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.46 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.46 Thousand.