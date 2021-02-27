During the last session, Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s traded shares were 360,638, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.42% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the PVL share is $2.07, that puts it down -46.81% from that peak though still a striking +67.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $46.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PVL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL): Trading Information

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) registered a -3.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.97% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.79%, and it has moved by 34.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.75%. The short interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) is 27.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 41.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, PVL is trading at a discount of 41.84% off the target high and 41.84% off the low.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.9 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.9 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.1 Million and $3.32 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -26.4% and then jump by 168.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.7%. While earnings are projected to return -33.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s Biggest Investors

Permianville Royalty Trust insiders own 31.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.06%, with the float percentage being 5.96%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 903.23 Thousand shares (or 2.74% of all shares), a total value of $660.71 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.79 Thousand shares, is of Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $53.25 Thousand.