During the last session, Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s traded shares were 426,683, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $284.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the PEN share is $314.22, that puts it down -10.47% from that peak though still a striking +57.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $121.8. The company’s market capitalization is $10.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 436.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 837.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. PEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN): Trading Information

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.58% in intraday trading to $301.2 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.51%, and it has moved by 7.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.53%. The short interest in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) is 3.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $308, which implies an increase of 8.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $295 and $325 respectively. As a result, PEN is trading at a discount of 14.26% off the target high and 3.72% off the low.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 118.5%. While earnings are projected to return 622.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.8% per annum.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Biggest Investors

Penumbra, Inc. insiders own 6.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.94%, with the float percentage being 96.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 380 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.45 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $953.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.56 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $622.8 Million.