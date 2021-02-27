During the last session, Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s traded shares were 410,143, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.81% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the PVAC share is $19.09, that puts it down -30.4% from that peak though still a striking +93.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $553.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 552.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 565.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. PVAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.03.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC): Trading Information

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) registered a -3.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.17% in intraday trading to $16.48 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.16%, and it has moved by 38.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.24%. The short interest in Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is 1.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.6, which implies an increase of 6.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $20 respectively. As a result, PVAC is trading at a discount of 36.61% off the target high and -31.69% off the low.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Penn Virginia Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) shares have gone up +31.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.13% against 1.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -62.5% this quarter and then fall -82.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -41.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.47 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.45 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $123.92 Million and $91.38 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -43.1% and then fell by -12% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.4%. While earnings are projected to return -68.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s Biggest Investors

Penn Virginia Corporation insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.49%, with the float percentage being 75.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.36 Million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $23.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.07 Million.