During the last session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares were 420,125, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.76% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the PDSB share is $7.297, that puts it down -79.73% from that peak though still a striking +84.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.615. The company’s market capitalization is $90.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 922.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 948.34 Million shares over the past three months.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. PDSB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB): Trading Information

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) registered a -8.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.52% in intraday trading to $6.20- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.6%, and it has moved by 35.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.72%. The short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 338.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.62, which implies an increase of 63.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $7 respectively. As a result, PDSB is trading at a discount of 72.41% off the target high and 47.78% off the low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.4%. While earnings are projected to return 94.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Biggest Investors

PDS Biotechnology Corporation insiders own 27.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.81%, with the float percentage being 20.45%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 828.72 Thousand shares (or 3.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 714.04 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.53 Million.