During the last session, Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s traded shares were 306,102, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $85.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $2.2. The 52-week high for the PLMR share is $121.87, that puts it down -43.16% from that peak though still a striking +53.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.21. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 233.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 247.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. PLMR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR): Trading Information

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.64% in intraday trading to $98.58 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.69%, and it has moved by -12.21% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.18%. The short interest in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) is 1.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.29, which implies an increase of 22.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $120 respectively. As a result, PLMR is trading at a discount of 40.96% off the target high and 5.72% off the low.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Palomar Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) shares have jump down -20.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 577.14% against 2.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4% this quarter and then jump 9.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.39 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.98 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $71.49 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -33.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.9% per annum.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s Biggest Investors

Palomar Holdings, Inc. insiders own 6.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.33%, with the float percentage being 108.9%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.17 Million shares (or 12.4% of all shares), a total value of $281.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $164.96 Million.