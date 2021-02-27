During the last session, Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s traded shares were 303,512, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ORN share is $6.25, that puts it down -7.2% from that peak though still a striking +73.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $177.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 251.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 304.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ORN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN): Trading Information

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.05% in intraday trading to $6.14- this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by -0.34% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 17.54%. The short interest in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) is 232.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.92, which implies an increase of 35.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.5 and $8.25 respectively. As a result, ORN is trading at a discount of 41.51% off the target high and 28.64% off the low.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) shares have gone up +112.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.53% against 5.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then jump 75% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.47 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $172.83 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $157.97 Million and $183.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.8% and then fell by -5.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.3%. While earnings are projected to return 94.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -10% per annum.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s Biggest Investors

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. insiders own 7.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.02%, with the float percentage being 77.76%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.26 Million shares (or 7.43% of all shares), a total value of $11.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.55 Million.