During the last session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s traded shares were 319,496, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.11% or -$2.48. The 52-week high for the ORIC share is $40.81, that puts it down -25.96% from that peak though still a striking +42.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.6. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 156.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 312.21 Million shares over the past three months.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ORIC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC): Trading Information

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) registered a -7.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.18% in intraday trading to $36.90 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.01%, and it has moved by -2.61% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.28%. The short interest in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 3.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.14, which implies an increase of 36.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34 and $52 respectively. As a result, ORIC is trading at a discount of 60.49% off the target high and 4.94% off the low.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -25.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Biggest Investors

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.54%, with the float percentage being 68.34%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.45 Million shares (or 17.68% of all shares), a total value of $184.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.77 Million shares, is of Column Group LLC’s that is approximately 15.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $161.4 Million.