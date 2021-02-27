During the last session, Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s traded shares were 768,865, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the OPCH share is $20.88, that puts it down -8.81% from that peak though still a striking +70.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.74. The company’s market capitalization is $3.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 864.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 919.98 Million shares over the past three months.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. OPCH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH): Trading Information

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.64% in intraday trading to $19.71 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.43%, and it has moved by -0.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.7%. The short interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is 1.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.38, which implies an increase of 11.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $25 respectively. As a result, OPCH is trading at a discount of 30.28% off the target high and -6.2% off the low.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Option Care Health, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) shares have gone up +73.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.89% against 9.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 177.8% this quarter and then jump 109.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $793.02 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $752.23 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $720.78 Million and $705.44 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10% and then jump by 6.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.9%. While earnings are projected to return 75.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Biggest Investors

Option Care Health, Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.88%, with the float percentage being 88.32%. Park West Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.3 Million shares (or 3.51% of all shares), a total value of $98.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.75 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $89.92 Million.