During the last session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares were 600,889, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.92% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the OCFT share is $28.8, that puts it down -57.98% from that peak though still a striking +50.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.02. The company’s market capitalization is $7.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 577.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 530.16 Million shares over the past three months.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. OCFT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT): Trading Information

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) registered a -0.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.8% in intraday trading to $19.99 this Tuesday, Feb 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.71%, and it has moved by -16.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.51%. The short interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is 3.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.9, which implies an increase of 42.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $30 respectively. As a result, OCFT is trading at a discount of 64.56% off the target high and 9.71% off the low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) shares have jump down -20.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.27% against 15.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.8% this quarter and then fall -7.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $147.31 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.64 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $580.8 Million and $111.68 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -74.6% and then jump by 53.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -38.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.19% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Biggest Investors

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.95%, with the float percentage being 13.99%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.36 Million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $440.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.85 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $233.52 Million.