During the last session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s traded shares were 604,287, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.29% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the OSS share is $9.27, that puts it down -43.72% from that peak though still a striking +90.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $107.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 501.57 Million shares over the past three months.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. OSS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS): Trading Information

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) registered a -5.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.59% in intraday trading to $9.16- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.1%, and it has moved by 64.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.25%. The short interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) is 96.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies a decline of -22.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $6 respectively. As a result, OSS is trading at a discount of -6.98% off the target high and -45.74% off the low.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that One Stop Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) shares have gone up +151.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against -2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -42.9% this quarter and then jump 42.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.17 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.3 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.43 Million and $13.36 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -28.5% and then fell by -15.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 34.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Biggest Investors

One Stop Systems, Inc. insiders own 30.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.52%, with the float percentage being 42.3%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 974.26 Thousand shares (or 5.86% of all shares), a total value of $3.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 746.23 Thousand shares, is of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.98 Million.