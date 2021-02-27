During the last session, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s traded shares were 683,893, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the OCUL share is $24.3, that puts it down -32.5% from that peak though still a striking +79.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. OCUL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL): Trading Information

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.56% in intraday trading to $19.42 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.58%, and it has moved by -0.49% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -11.4%. The short interest in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 4.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.86, which implies an increase of 30.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $30 respectively. As a result, OCUL is trading at a discount of 63.58% off the target high and -23.66% off the low.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) shares have gone up +85.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.57% against 18.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.9% this quarter and then jump 58.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 453.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.76 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.98 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.26 Million and $2.61 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 332.6% and then jump by 282.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.6%. While earnings are projected to return -21.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Biggest Investors

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. insiders own 4.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.42%, with the float percentage being 58.13%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.51 Million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $134.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 Million shares, is of Summer Road LLC’s that is approximately 7.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $116.31 Million.