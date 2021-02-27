During the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares were 606,581, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.56% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the NUVB share is $12.52, that puts it down -24.83% from that peak though still a striking +14.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.18 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 396.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 321.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NUVB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB): Trading Information

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) registered a -3.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.56% in intraday trading to $10.62 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.38%, and it has moved by -9.15% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -14.27%. The short interest in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) is 9.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.