During the last session, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s traded shares were 620,997, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.9% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the PTVE share is $19.61, that puts it down -40.27% from that peak though still a striking +25.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.4. The company’s market capitalization is $2.48 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 380.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 639.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. PTVE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17, which implies an increase of 21.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $19 respectively. As a result, PTVE is trading at a discount of 35.91% off the target high and 7.3% off the low.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.7%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 45.01% per annum.

PTVE Dividend Yield

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s Biggest Investors

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. insiders own 75.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.09%, with the float percentage being 83.39%. Nuveen Asset Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.53 Million shares (or 5.38% of all shares), a total value of $172.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.15 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $111.53 Million.