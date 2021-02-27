During the last session, Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA)’s traded shares were 361,147, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.36% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the ORLA share is $6.04, that puts it down -77.65% from that peak though still a striking +0.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.38. The company’s market capitalization is $788.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 422.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ORLA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA): Trading Information

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) registered a -8.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.93% in intraday trading to $4.30- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.53%, and it has moved by -21.48% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -36.92%. The short interest in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) is 5.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.72, which implies an increase of 127.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.75 and $9 respectively. As a result, ORLA is trading at a discount of 164.71% off the target high and 98.53% off the low.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA)’s Biggest Investors

Orla Mining Ltd. insiders own 37.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.44%, with the float percentage being 37.63%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.63 Million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $68.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.62 Million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $41.05 Million.