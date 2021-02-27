During the last session, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s traded shares were 382,287, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.55% or $2.19. The 52-week high for the NRIX share is $52.38, that puts it down -47.09% from that peak though still a striking +57.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 400.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 312.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. NRIX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX): Trading Information

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) registered a 6.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.44% in intraday trading to $40.21 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.78%, and it has moved by -20.99% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 8.3%. The short interest in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is 2.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.2, which implies an increase of 46.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44 and $60 respectively. As a result, NRIX is trading at a discount of 68.49% off the target high and 23.56% off the low.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -44.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Biggest Investors

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 9.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.12%, with the float percentage being 90.65%. TRV GP III, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.42 Million shares (or 13.94% of all shares), a total value of $178.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.38 Million shares, is of Column Group LLC’s that is approximately 13.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $177Million.