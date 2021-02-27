During the last session, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s traded shares were 479,790, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.55% or $1.6. The 52-week high for the MTSI share is $69.29, that puts it down -7.68% from that peak though still a striking +76.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.03. The company’s market capitalization is $4.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 428.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 508.18 Million shares over the past three months.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. MTSI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI): Trading Information

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) registered a 2.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.82% in intraday trading to $67.61 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.34%, and it has moved by 7.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.91%. The short interest in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is 2.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.62, which implies an increase of 5.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52 and $78 respectively. As a result, MTSI is trading at a discount of 21.21% off the target high and -19.19% off the low.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) shares have gone up +69.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.8% against 16.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 176.5% this quarter and then jump 42.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -44.9%. While earnings are projected to return 88.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s Biggest Investors

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. insiders own 29.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.28%, with the float percentage being 101.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.62 Million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $254.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $205.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1,387,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 Million, or about 1.9% of the stock, which is worth about $44.15 Million.