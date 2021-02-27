During the last session, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s traded shares were 309,576, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.64% or $4.94. The 52-week high for the LMAT share is $54.88, that puts it down -6.79% from that peak though still a striking +63.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 97.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 118.88 Million shares over the past three months.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. LMAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT): Trading Information

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) registered a 10.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.49% in intraday trading to $54.96 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.45%, and it has moved by 7.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.89%. The short interest in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) is 1.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.75, which implies an increase of 0.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $65 respectively. As a result, LMAT is trading at a discount of 26.48% off the target high and -12.43% off the low.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) shares have gone up +64.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.42% against 13.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.1% this quarter and then jump 43.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.55 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.81 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $30.17 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.8%. While earnings are projected to return -20.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.8% per annum.

LMAT Dividend Yield

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.92%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s Biggest Investors

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. insiders own 15.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.77%, with the float percentage being 102.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.98 Million shares (or 14.64% of all shares), a total value of $120.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 Million shares, is of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 9.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $76.67 Million.