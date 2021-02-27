During the last session, Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY)’s traded shares were 783,839, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.47% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the FURY share is $3.9407, that puts it down -183.5% from that peak though still a striking +24.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.0519. The company’s market capitalization is $164.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 674.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 566.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FURY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.4, which implies an increase of 72.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.4 and $2.4 respectively. As a result, FURY is trading at a discount of 72.66% off the target high and 72.66% off the low.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY)’s Biggest Investors

Fury Gold Mines Limited insiders own 14.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.78%, with the float percentage being 5.58%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.63 Million shares (or 2.23% of all shares), a total value of $3.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 Million shares, is of Ingalls & Snyder’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.16 Million.