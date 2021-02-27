During the last session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s traded shares were 899,706, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.2% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the DBD share is $16.51, that puts it down -13.71% from that peak though still a striking +80.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.8. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 817.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DBD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD): Trading Information

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) registered a -3.2% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.05% in intraday trading to $16.51 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.97%, and it has moved by 12.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.21%. The short interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is 5.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.67, which implies an increase of 28.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $20 respectively. As a result, DBD is trading at a discount of 37.74% off the target high and 23.97% off the low.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) shares have gone up +76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 182.05% against 12.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 176.5% this quarter and then fall -5.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $941.22 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $965.02 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $910.7 Million and $830.33 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.4% and then jump by 16.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.7%. While earnings are projected to return 37.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Biggest Investors

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated insiders own 8.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.86%, with the float percentage being 95.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.42 Million shares (or 14.7% of all shares), a total value of $121.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.04 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.06 Million.