During the last session, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s traded shares were 406,625, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.29% or -$5.93. The 52-week high for the AVIR share is $94.17, that puts it down -24.96% from that peak though still a striking +67.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.15. The company’s market capitalization is $6.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 226.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. AVIR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.5, which implies a decline of -23.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49 and $66 respectively. As a result, AVIR is trading at a discount of -12.42% off the target high and -34.98% off the low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -54.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Biggest Investors

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 9.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.21%, with the float percentage being 22.35%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.45 Million shares (or 7.8% of all shares), a total value of $269.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.41 Million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $267.87 Million.