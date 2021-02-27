During the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares were 325,248, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the NEXT share is $5.11, that puts it down -158.08% from that peak though still a striking +43.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.115. The company’s market capitalization is $238.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 281.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 261.03 Million shares over the past three months.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. NEXT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT): Trading Information

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.02% in intraday trading to $2.33 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.91%, and it has moved by -27.21% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.26%. The short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 551.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 38.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, NEXT is trading at a discount of 76.77% off the target high and 1.01% off the low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.6% per annum.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Biggest Investors

NextDecade Corporation insiders own 9.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.46%, with the float percentage being 93.52%. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 54.34 Million shares (or 45.09% of all shares), a total value of $113.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.55 Million shares, is of Valinor Management, LLC’s that is approximately 16.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.86 Million.