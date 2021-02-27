During the last session, New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s traded shares were 316,118, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the GBR share is $30.99, that puts it down -428.84% from that peak though still a striking +90.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $30.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 938.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.5 Million shares over the past three months.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR): Trading Information

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.17% in intraday trading to $7.25- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.01%, and it has moved by 146.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 202.36%. The short interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) is 226.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 90.78 day(s) to cover.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.7%. While earnings are projected to return -123.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s Biggest Investors

New Concept Energy, Inc. insiders own 59.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.81%, with the float percentage being 4.47%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 71.39 Thousand shares (or 1.39% of all shares), a total value of $138.36 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.46 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $57.1 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 29,463 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.13 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.4 Thousand, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $16.28 Thousand.