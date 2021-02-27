During the last session, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s traded shares were 871,855, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the MYGN share is $31.6, that puts it down -3.64% from that peak though still a striking +69.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 721.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 871.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. MYGN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN): Trading Information

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.51% in intraday trading to $31.60 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.71%, and it has moved by 16.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.18%. The short interest in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is 5.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.25, which implies a decline of -17.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $34 respectively. As a result, MYGN is trading at a discount of 11.51% off the target high and -54.08% off the low.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Myriad Genetics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) shares have gone up +115.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 162.5% against 12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -12.5% this quarter and then jump 87.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.1%. While earnings are projected to return -250% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.1% per annum.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Biggest Investors

Myriad Genetics, Inc. insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.41%, with the float percentage being 102.9%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 295 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.5 Million shares (or 16.62% of all shares), a total value of $247.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.3 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $164.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4,828,712 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 Million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $26.21 Million.