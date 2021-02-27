During the last session, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s traded shares were 321,585, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.3% or $2.16. The 52-week high for the MCRI share is $68.05, that puts it down -0.58% from that peak though still a striking +81.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.83. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 137Million shares, and the average trade volume was 93.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. MCRI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI): Trading Information

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) registered a 3.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $68.05 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.73%, and it has moved by 19.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.52%. The short interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) is 378.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.4, which implies an increase of 5.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63 and $77 respectively. As a result, MCRI is trading at a discount of 13.8% off the target high and -6.89% off the low.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) shares have gone up +48.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 147.2% against 11.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 281.8% this quarter and then jump 337.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.97 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.25 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $54.33 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.5%. While earnings are projected to return -7.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 14% per annum.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s Biggest Investors

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. insiders own 25.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.12%, with the float percentage being 84.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.96 Million shares (or 10.71% of all shares), a total value of $119.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 934.25 Thousand shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 5.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $57.19 Million.