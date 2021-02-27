During the last session, Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s traded shares were 915,923, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.9% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the MWK share is $48.99, that puts it down -22.84% from that peak though still a striking +96.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 822.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MWK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK): Trading Information

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) registered a -2.9% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.43% in intraday trading to $48.89 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.22%, and it has moved by 61.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.73%. The short interest in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) is 1.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.2, which implies a decline of -1.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34 and $50 respectively. As a result, MWK is trading at a discount of 25.38% off the target high and -14.74% off the low.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) shares have gone up +392.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.19% against 13.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.8% this quarter and then jump 77.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.85 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.01 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.63 Million and $25.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.6% and then jump by 118.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -80.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s Biggest Investors

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. insiders own 64.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.08%, with the float percentage being 48.74%. Avory & Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 736.46 Thousand shares (or 3.37% of all shares), a total value of $12.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 456.75 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.86 Million.