During the last session, Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s traded shares were 374,099, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.69% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the MTP share is $7.07, that puts it down -210.09% from that peak though still a striking +62.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.862. The company’s market capitalization is $28.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 830.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 907.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MTP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP): Trading Information

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) registered a -7.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.71% in intraday trading to $2.95- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.65%, and it has moved by 3.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.93%. The short interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) is 205.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1574.74, which implies an increase of 68967.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1574.74 and $1574.74 respectively. As a result, MTP is trading at a discount of 68967.54% off the target high and 68967.54% off the low.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s Biggest Investors

Midatech Pharma plc insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.07%, with the float percentage being 3.08%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 179.5 Thousand shares (or 1.42% of all shares), a total value of $335.67 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 84.7 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $158.38 Thousand.