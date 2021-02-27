During the last session, Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)’s traded shares were 626,739, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.01% or $1.27. The 52-week high for the MERC share is $15.68, that puts it down -2.02% from that peak though still a striking +62.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 249.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 279Million shares over the past three months.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. MERC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC): Trading Information

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) registered a 9.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.95% in intraday trading to $15.68 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.53%, and it has moved by 30.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.95%. The short interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) is 812.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.4, which implies an increase of 6.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $18 respectively. As a result, MERC is trading at a discount of 17.11% off the target high and -2.41% off the low.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Mercer International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) shares have gone up +84.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -623.08% against 7.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 520% this quarter and then jump 184.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $392.79 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $372.79 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $350.6 Million and $341.19 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12% and then jump by 9.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.3%. While earnings are projected to return -78.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.73% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MERC Dividend Yield

Mercer International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 29, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Mercer International Inc. is 0.26, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.27%.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)’s Biggest Investors

Mercer International Inc. insiders own 43.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.51%, with the float percentage being 90.97%. IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.48 Million shares (or 25.02% of all shares), a total value of $168.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.33 Million shares, is of Gates Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $64.87 Million.