Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. LAD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.78.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $381.91, which implies an increase of 2.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $310 and $450 respectively. As a result, LAD is trading at a discount of 20.34% off the target high and -17.1% off the low.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithia Motors, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) shares have gone up +47.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.72% against 22.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 137.8% this quarter and then jump 32.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.35 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.8 Billion and $2.76 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.9% and then jump by 57.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.7%. While earnings are projected to return 13.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.3% per annum.

LAD Dividend Yield

Lithia Motors, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lithia Motors, Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s Biggest Investors

Lithia Motors, Inc. insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.1%, with the float percentage being 88.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 503 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.04 Million shares (or 11.49% of all shares), a total value of $888.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.35 Million shares, is of Abrams Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $688.09 Million.