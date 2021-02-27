During the last session, Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s traded shares were 390,201, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.2% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the LQDT share is $22.13, that puts it down -41.77% from that peak though still a striking +80.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.01. The company’s market capitalization is $545.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 559.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 457.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LQDT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT): Trading Information

Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) registered a -1.2% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.7% in intraday trading to $19.20 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.53%, and it has moved by -18.87% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -1.89%. The short interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) is 903.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.5, which implies an increase of 37.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $25 respectively. As a result, LQDT is trading at a discount of 60.15% off the target high and 15.31% off the low.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Liquidity Services, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) shares have gone up +86.5% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 350% against 19.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 210% this quarter and then jump 140% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.7%. While earnings are projected to return 80.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s Biggest Investors

Liquidity Services, Inc. insiders own 19.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.39%, with the float percentage being 80.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.07 Million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $64.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $41.58 Million.