During the last session, Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s traded shares were 307,136, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.33% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the LTRN share is $24.84, that puts it down -39.79% from that peak though still a striking +41.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.4. The company’s market capitalization is $198.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 182.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 178.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. LTRN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN): Trading Information

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) registered a 5.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.3% in intraday trading to $19.17 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by 14.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.69%. The short interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) is 120Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41, which implies an increase of 130.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $69 respectively. As a result, LTRN is trading at a discount of 288.29% off the target high and 40.69% off the low.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -40.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s Biggest Investors

Lantern Pharma Inc. insiders own 27.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.12%, with the float percentage being 42.71%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.92 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $537.4 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.91 Thousand shares, is of Voss Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $498.69 Thousand.