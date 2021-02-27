During the last session, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s traded shares were 356,828, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.54% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the NTEC share is $15.82, that puts it down -260.36% from that peak though still a striking +49.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.2. The company’s market capitalization is $17.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 560.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. NTEC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.85.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC): Trading Information

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) registered a -8.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.65% in intraday trading to $6.33- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.47%, and it has moved by -0.45% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 27.25%. The short interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) is 517.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 394.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13, which implies an increase of 196.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $13 respectively. As a result, NTEC is trading at a discount of 196.13% off the target high and 196.13% off the low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 85% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Biggest Investors

Intec Pharma Ltd insiders own 8.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.82%, with the float percentage being 23.91%. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 241.81 Thousand shares (or 6.12% of all shares), a total value of $834.23 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.76 Thousand shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 2.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $285.53 Thousand.