During the last session, iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s traded shares were 568,391, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.78% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the IFMK share is $4.25, that puts it down -157.58% from that peak though still a striking +79.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.345. The company’s market capitalization is $59.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 948.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 Million shares over the past three months.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. IFMK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK): Trading Information

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) registered a -6.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.1% in intraday trading to $2.43 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.38%, and it has moved by 15.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.73%. The short interest in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) is 474.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 260.62 day(s) to cover.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -64.5%. While earnings are projected to return 42.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Biggest Investors

iFresh Inc. insiders own 65.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.84%, with the float percentage being 2.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 116.09 Thousand shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $90.9 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 93.77 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $73.42 Thousand.