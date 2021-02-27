During the last session, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s traded shares were 369,469, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the IDRA share is $6.14, that puts it down -40.83% from that peak though still a striking +81.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $165.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 715.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. IDRA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA): Trading Information

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14% in intraday trading to $5.07- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.4%, and it has moved by -19.26% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 18.8%. The short interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is 481.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.83, which implies an increase of 79.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $10 respectively. As a result, IDRA is trading at a discount of 129.36% off the target high and 14.68% off the low.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.8%. While earnings are projected to return -31.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s Biggest Investors

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 27.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.17%, with the float percentage being 34.84%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.61 Million shares (or 13.07% of all shares), a total value of $16.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.02 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.75 Million.