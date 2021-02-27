During the last session, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s traded shares were 328,873, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.4% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the ICON share is $4.2, that puts it down -92.66% from that peak though still a striking +76.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $28.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 410.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ICON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON): Trading Information

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) registered a -8.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.33% in intraday trading to $3.00- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.15%, and it has moved by 33.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.02%. The short interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) is 59.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 48.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 83.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, ICON is trading at a discount of 83.49% off the target high and 83.49% off the low.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.9%. While earnings are projected to return 36.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s Biggest Investors

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.55%, with the float percentage being 16.24%. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 600.44 Thousand shares (or 5.06% of all shares), a total value of $756.56 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 538.09 Thousand shares, is of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $677.99 Thousand.